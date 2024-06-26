Before Furiosa on OTT, Best of post-apocalyptic thrillers on OTT
Jun 26, 2024
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a post-apocalypse thriller set in the world of the Mad Max series, the movie is set to release on Prime Video in upcoming months.
Train to Busan, a father, and daughter fight for survival on a zombie-infested train, watch the Korean thriller on Prime Video.
Cargo follows a father desperately searching for a safe haven for his daughter before he succumbs to a zombie infection. On Netflix.
Children of Men is a dystopian story where a single pregnant woman offers hope for a future with no new births. On Prime Video.
The Road is the story of a father and son journey through a desolate post-apocalyptic world filled with cannibals. On Prime Video.
28 Days Later revolves around a man who awakens from a coma to find a zombie-infested London. On Priem Video.
The Girl With All The Gifts is the story of a special child who holds the key to the future in a world overrun by infected children. On Zee5.
Brad Pitt races against time to find a cure for a rage-inducing virus in World War Z, streaming on Netflix.
Will Smith survives a zombie apocalypse as the last uninfected human in the movie I Am Legend streaming on Netflix.
Snowpiercer is a sci-fi thriller exploring class warfare on a train carrying humanity's survivors in a frozen world. On Netflix.
