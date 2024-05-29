Before Gangs of Godavari, 9 best South Indian gangster movies to watch on OTT
Nishant
| May 29, 2024
Gangs of Godavari is an upcoming Telugu gangster movie following the journey of a man from rags to riches.
KGF is an action-packed saga about a young man rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine in the Kolar Gold Fields. On Hotstar.
Vikram is a high-octane action thriller featuring a special agent on a mission to eliminate a deadly criminal gang. On Hotstar.
Vada Chennai is a gritty crime drama following a carrom player who gets entangled in the underworld of North Chennai. On MX Player.
Nayakan is a classic gangster film inspired by real-life events, chronicling the rise of a common man to a powerful underworld don in Mumbai. On Prime Video.
Pokiri is an action thriller about an undercover cop infiltrating a criminal gang, only to become one of its key members. On Hotstar.
Aaranya Kaandam, a Tamil neo-noir gangster film that revolves around a day in the lives of six characters caught in the web of a gang war. On Hotstar.
Jigarthanda is a black comedy crime film about an aspiring filmmaker who decides to make a movie on a notorious gangster. On Hotstar.
Baashha is a cult classic about an auto-rickshaw driver with a mysterious past as a feared underworld don. On YouTube.
