Before GOAT, best of Thalapathy Vijay's must watch films on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 05, 2024
GOAT has just released in theatres and Thalapathy Vijay starrer has opened to packed shows.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay entertained masses with LEO. The movie with 7.2 rating is on Netflix for all to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film Master that sees Thalapathy Vijay as a professor is on Zee5 for all to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Varisu sees Thalapathy Vijay in the most ferocious avatar. The action thriller is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigil that sees Thalapathy Vijay as a coach of women's football team is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Theri is an action thriller revolving around a DCP who has to protect his daughter from gangsters. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mersal sees Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role. It is about a doctor accused of a murder committed by his lookalike. It is on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thuppakki is available on JioCinema. It is about an army officer who saves the country from terrorists.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beast movie is on Netflix. The film sees him as RAW agent Veera who saves people from a hostage situation in a mall.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaththi is on Zee5. It is an action thriller about a man who escapes from prison but meets his lookalike and his life changes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Happy Teacher's Day: DYK these Top Bollywood celebs were teachers in real-life before joining acting?
Find Out More