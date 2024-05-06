Before Godzilla X Kong on OTT, Top 10 thrilling monster movies to watch online

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the newest entry to the Monsterverse with the expected OTT release on May 14th right now.

The movie follows Godzilla and Kong who face an existential threat alongside humanity and must face it together.

Jurassic Park revolves around scientists and visitors who must survive when the creatures escape their enclosures. On Jio Cinema.

Jaws is the story of a beach town that is terrorized by a man-eating shark, prompting a hunt to kill it. On Netflix.

The Thing, researchers in Antarctica are terrorized by a shape-shifting alien. On Prime Video.

A Quiet Place is the story of a family trying to survive in a world overrun by blind aliens who hunt by sound.

The Mist is a Stephen King adaptation where townspeople take refuge in a supermarket from deadly creatures lurking in a mist. On Prime Video.

Let the Right One In is a Swedish romantic horror film about a bullied boy befriending a vampire girl. On Prime Video.

The Descent follows a group of women encounter bloodthirsty creatures while exploring caves. On Netflix.

The Host South Korean film about a family's struggle against a river monster and government conspiracy. On MX Player.

