Before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Top 10 adventure sci-fi films to watch on Prime Video and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 29, 2024
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has now released in theatres. Here are other adventure sci-fi films to watch on OTT.
War for the Planet of the Apes is on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. It is about Caesar, a chimpanzee, out to seek revenge on humans.
Avatar: The Way of Water the way of water is on Disney+Hotstar. James Cameron's movie is cinematic delight.
Aquaman on Netflix is about a superhero who is half-human and half-Atlantean.
Kong: Skull Island on JioCinema is packed with action and adventure. It is about a team of scientists exploring the untouched skull island.
Okja is on Netflix. It is an action adventure film about a young girl and her massive animal friend.
Coma is on Zee5. It is about an architect landing up in an odd place and learning the new world.
Jurassic Park of course has to be on this list. Watch it on JioCinema. The movie is about a themed park with cloned dinosaurs.
Pacific Rim is about humans and robots fighting a massive sea creature. It is on Prime Video.
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey is an adventure fantasy drama on Amazon Prime Video.
Eight Legged Freaks is on Prime Video. It is more of a horror sci fi drama. Venomous spiders create havoc for people of Prosperity.
