Before Guntur Kaaram on OTT, Top 10 South Indian movies to watch on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

Guntur Kaaram completed its amazing theatrical run and is all set for its OTT release on Netflix.

Prabhas’ newest blockbuster release Salaar is also available on Netflix. The action movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruthi Haasan. ‘

Hi, Nanna is a wholesome story of a daughter and her dad which makes it a must-watch for everyone.

Thalapathy Vijay’s last year's action blockbuster release Leo is also on Netflix.

The Elephant Whisperers is a short documentary about a couple who dedicate their whole life to taking care of a baby elephant.

Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case is yet a true-crime documentary about the death of 6 family members with one woman at the centre of it.

Oscar-nominated movie, RRR takes us back in time and narrates the story of 2 freedom fighters during the colonial India period.

Sarkar follows a businessman who gets into a political conflict with two corrupt ministers.

Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the action movie which revolves around the story of catching a wanted criminal.

Mersal is an action movie and a tale of revenge and corruption featuring Vijay in the lead role.

