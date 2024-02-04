Before Guntur Kaaram on OTT, Top 10 South Indian movies to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Guntur Kaaram completed its amazing theatrical run and is all set for its OTT release on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas’ newest blockbuster release Salaar is also available on Netflix. The action movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruthi Haasan. ‘
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hi, Nanna is a wholesome story of a daughter and her dad which makes it a must-watch for everyone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay’s last year's action blockbuster release Leo is also on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Elephant Whisperers is a short documentary about a couple who dedicate their whole life to taking care of a baby elephant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case is yet a true-crime documentary about the death of 6 family members with one woman at the centre of it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oscar-nominated movie, RRR takes us back in time and narrates the story of 2 freedom fighters during the colonial India period.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarkar follows a businessman who gets into a political conflict with two corrupt ministers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the action movie which revolves around the story of catching a wanted criminal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mersal is an action movie and a tale of revenge and corruption featuring Vijay in the lead role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: New movies this week: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak and more theatrical and OTT releases
Find Out More