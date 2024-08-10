Before Gyaarah Gyaarah, watch Top 8 suspense based thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 10, 2024
A blind pianist becomes caught in a sequence of startling occurrences in the film Andhadhun.
Drishyam (Amazon Prime): Following a crime, a father will do all it takes to keep his family safe.
Tumbbad (Amazon Prime): A sinister story of mythology, greed, and a lost treasure.
Based on true events, Talvar is a compelling murder mystery.
A couple's road vacation becomes a struggle for survival against vicious criminals in NH10 film.
A psychological thriller on Netflix about a game programmer tormented by her past is called Game Over.
Wazir (Netflix): A police officer and an amateur chess player join to expose a dark plot.
In Madaari , a guy kidnaps a politician's child in order to exact revenge for the death of his son.
