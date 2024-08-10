Before Gyaarah Gyaarah, watch Top 8 suspense based thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2024

A blind pianist becomes caught in a sequence of startling occurrences in the film Andhadhun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam (Amazon Prime): Following a crime, a father will do all it takes to keep his family safe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad (Amazon Prime): A sinister story of mythology, greed, and a lost treasure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Based on true events, Talvar is a compelling murder mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A couple's road vacation becomes a struggle for survival against vicious criminals in NH10 film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A psychological thriller on Netflix about a game programmer tormented by her past is called Game Over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wazir (Netflix): A police officer and an amateur chess player join to expose a dark plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Madaari , a guy kidnaps a politician's child in order to exact revenge for the death of his son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films on OTT that makes you think about yourself

 

 Find Out More