Before HanuMan on OTT, Top 8 movies, web series on mythology to watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
HanuMan has been making waves at the Indian cinema and has made 20 crores in 2 days at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Teja Sajja’s starrer is about the protagonist of the movie getting the powers of Lord Hanuman and helping the village of Anjanadri.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As fans await the OTT release of the movie after the theatrical run, here are some more movies and web series based on mythology that you can watch on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush, released last year was based on the story of Ramayana. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaakuntalam is the story of King Dushyant, Shakuntala and a sage’s curse which changes everything. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Legend of Hanuman follows the adventures of Hanuman in this animated series on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva has its core elements taken and inspired by Indian mythology. The star cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thank God is a comedy fantasy series of a game with God that will put the protagonist in either hell or heaven. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asur is a web series whose villain narrates the story of Kalki, the Hindu god who will bring an end to the KalYug. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG – Oh My God! follows the story of transformation of an atheist to devotee of Lord Krishna as he gets help from the lord himself. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 also follows a similar story but instead this time a devotee of Lord Shiva gets help sent through a messenger to overcome difficulties. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Park Min Young, Lee Byung-hun, Jin Goo and other Korean stars who made news for alleged financial frauds
Find Out More