Before Heeramandi 2, Top 8 period drama sequels that are a must-watch on OTT
Nishant
| Jun 03, 2024
Netflix recently announced that Heeramandi will be renewed for its second season after the positive reception of the first.
The second season of the show is said to be set in post-independence era with no set release date as of yet.
Downton Abbey: A New Era follows the Crawley family who goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover a mystery. On Prime Video.
The Crown continues the story of Queen Elizabeth II, depicting the historical events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. On Netflix.
Poldark continues adventures of Ross Poldark and his family in 18th-century Cornwall. On Prime Video.
Victoria follows the life of Queen Victoria from her ascension to the throne at the age of 18 through her marriage and reign. On Prime Video.
Outlander continues the story of Claire Randall, a WWII nurse who is transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland. On Netflix.
The Last Kingdom chronicles the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg as he seeks to reclaim his ancestral homeland. On Netflix.
Vikings: Valhalla set 100 years after the original Vikings series, chronicles the adventures of famous Vikings. On Netflix.
Peaky Blinders continues the saga of the Shelby family, a gang based in Birmingham, England. On Netflix.
