Before Heeramandi 2, Top 8 period drama sequels that are a must-watch on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

Netflix recently announced that Heeramandi will be renewed for its second season after the positive reception of the first.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second season of the show is said to be set in post-independence era with no set release date as of yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Downton Abbey: A New Era follows the Crawley family who goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover a mystery. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Crown continues the story of Queen Elizabeth II, depicting the historical events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poldark continues adventures of Ross Poldark and his family in 18th-century Cornwall. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Victoria follows the life of Queen Victoria from her ascension to the throne at the age of 18 through her marriage and reign. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Outlander continues the story of Claire Randall, a WWII nurse who is transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Last Kingdom chronicles the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg as he seeks to reclaim his ancestral homeland. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikings: Valhalla set 100 years after the original Vikings series, chronicles the adventures of famous Vikings. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Peaky Blinders continues the saga of the Shelby family, a gang based in Birmingham, England. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Little Mermaid and 8 other worst live-action movies

 

 Find Out More