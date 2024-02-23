Before Heeramandi, check out THESE Sanjay Leela Bhansali films on Netflix and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for his next project which marks his debut in the OTT space, that is, Heeramandi.
The first glimpse and first look of Heeramandi has received immense praise from the audience. The Netflix series is eagerly anticipated. Meanwhile, let's check out his other movies on OTT...
First up, we have the much loved and his latest, Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. It is based on the true story of Gangubai Kothewali.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is available to watch on Netflix.
Padmaavat has been another most ambitious project of SLB. It starred Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Bajirao Mastani starred Ranveer, Deepika and Priyanka. The movie is based on Peshwa Bajirao. Watch it on Eros now or JioCinema.
Ram Leela was the first-ever collaboration between Deepika, Ranveer and SLB. Watch the sizzling romance movie on JioCinema or Amazon Prime Video.
For Guzaarish, SLB worked with Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The movie can be rented on YouTube.
Black was recently released on Netflix. It stars Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan.
2002's Devdas is on JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video. It stars SRK, Aishwarya and Madhuri.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of his most loved movies ever. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video or JioCinema.
Khamoshi The Musical is on Amazon Prime Video. It features Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala.
Thanks For Reading!
