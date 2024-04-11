Before Heeramandi on Netflix, 10 magnificent magnum opuses to watch on OTT

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series is one of his most ambitious projects. From starry star cast to mesmerizing music and whatnot. 

Before the magnum opus web series hits Netflix, here's looking at the other magnum opuses. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film by Ayan Mukerji will have two more parts. 

Baahubali The Beginning and Baahubali The Conclusion can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Bajirao Mastani which is the second collaboration of Deepika, Ranveer and SLB is available on JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video.   

Rajamouli's Magadheera starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal is on YouTube and Aha.  

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar starrer Mughal-e-Azam is a cult movie. It is on ZEE5.  

Vikram, Aishwarya, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and more celebs starrer Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 by Mani Ratnam can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.  

Padmaavat featured Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Robot or Enthiran stars Rajinikanth with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Check it out on YouTube. 

Jr NTR and Ram Charan movie RRR by SS Rajamouli is one of the biggest Indian blockbuster movies of all time. Watch it on Netflix, ZEE5 and also Disney Plus Hotstar. 

And we also have The Empire on Hotstar, a web series starring Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami and more celebs.  

