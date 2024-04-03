Before Heeramandi; Top 10 films of Sonakshi Sinha to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 03, 2024
R... Rajkumar on JioCinema is a story of Romeo who works for drug lord.
Naam Hai Akira on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of a self-reliant woman who becomes the target of four corrupt police officers.
Khandani Shafakhana on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a medical representative and her fertility clinic.
Dabangg 3 on Amazon Prime Video is a story of ASP Chulbul Pandey and his ideal family.
Double XL on Netflix is a story of two plus-size women who are body-shamed.
Rowdy Rathore on Netflix is a story of a brave police officer who dies due to corrupt politicians.
Mission Mangal on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of a group of scientists at ISRO.
Lootera on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of Pakhi who falls in love with an archaeologist.
Ittefaq on Netflix is a story of a police officer who investigates a double murder case.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara on Amazon Prime Video is a story of Shoaib, a mafia leader.
