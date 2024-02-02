Before Heeramandi, Top 10 web series, movies based in pre-independence India era to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi is soon going to drop on Netflix. The first look teaser video was unveiled yesterday.

The story revolves around the life of courtesans in the pre-Independence India era. Before Heeramandi, here are other films, web series that will take up back in time.

Sardar Udham on Amazon Prime Video is based on Indian revolutionary Udham Singh. He is the one who sought revenge from Michael O'Dwyer for Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Jubilee series on Amazon Prime Video is about a filmmaker hunting for an actor for his movie one month before India's Independence.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh on Amazon Prime Video is based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. It has Ajay Devgn playing the lead.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising on Amazon Prime Video has a backdrop of sepoy mutiny that was introduced by British.

Though a fictional tale, RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is about two legendary revolutionaries. It is on Netflix.

Lagaan is on Netflix. The movie is about Bhuvan who beats the Britishers in a game of cricket to get exemption from paying taxes for villagers.

Earth on JioCinema is about a Hindu girl caught in love with two boys with a backdrop of India-Pakistan partition.

Pre and post Independence eras are depicted in Rocket Boys. The series about Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai is on SonyLiv.

