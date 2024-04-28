Before Heeramandi, Top 7 highest-rated movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Nishant
| Apr 28, 2024
Heeramandi is the upcoming grand work of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reportedly releasing on 1st May.
The show boasts an ensemble star cast and is set in a colonized India featuring opulent sets.
It is all set to be the magnum opus of the director, but before that let’s take a look at some of his other works.
Sanjay’s highest-rated movie is Black, starring Amitabh Bachchan as a teacher helping her disabled student graduate college, rated 8.1.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the real story of Gangubai who was sold to a brothel but eventually made her way up, with 7.8 rating.
Devdas, a musical romance movie following Devdas who starts drinking alcohol after his family restricts him from marrying the girl he likes, with 7.5 rating.
Khamoshi: The Musical follows Annie who can’t hear and speak but meets Raj who brings music and love to her life, with the same rating.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, another musical romance follows a man trying to unite his wife with her real lover, the movie has 7.4 rating.
Guzaarish revolves around the story of Ethan who wants to take his own life after he gets paralyzed in an accident, with 7.4 rating.
Bajirao Mastani is the love story of Bajirao, Kashibai, and Mastani in a period drama setting. With 7.2 rating.
Padmaavat is a highly controversial movie about the Queen of Mewar who had a war raged for her when Sultan Khilji heard about her beauty, with 7.1 rating.
