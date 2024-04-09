Before Heeramandi, Top 9 other movies and web series set during Mughal era
Nishant
| Apr 09, 2024
Heera Mandi is an upcoming period drama web series on Netflix set during the time of the Mughal period.
Heeramandi originally was a song and dance community during Mughal period which eventually saw a change after British colonisation.
Taj: Divided by Blood focuses on the dark side of the Mughal empire, the war of succession between Akbar's sons.
The Empire depicts the rise and struggles of the Mughal dynasty.
Jodhaa Akbar is a grand historical epic showcasing the love story between Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha Bai.
Mughal-e-Azam is a classic love triangle set against the backdrop of the Mughal court during Emperor Akbar's reign.
Anarkali is a fictionalized tragedy based on the legendary courtesan Anarkali, caught in a love triangle with Jahangir.
Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love focuses on the love story behind the Taj Mahal, commissioned by Emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris is set around the time when Aurangzeb banned music in the country.
Tansen is a biographical drama depicting the life of the legendary Indian musician Tansen.
