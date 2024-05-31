Before Hit List, Top 10 disturbing South Indian movies to stream online
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
Pisaasu follows a violinist named Siddharth who experiences strange events after helping a dying accident victim. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aranmanai is a Tamil horror-comedy that sparked a series about haunted ancestral mansions.On MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kanchana is a Tamil horror-comedy series focusing on possession and societal issues, known for its mix of horror and comedy. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhinna is a Kannada film about an actress who discovers parallels between her script and life while preparing for a role. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yavarum Nalam starring R. Madhavan is about a man obsessed with a TV show that mirrors his life. Streaming on multiple platforms. On Prime VIdeo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jallikattu is a Malayalam film about a buffalo running amok in a village, leading to chaos and revealing human greed. On MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza follows a pizza delivery man trapped in a house with supernatural elements. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trunk is a Kannada horror film about a newly married couple dealing with possession linked to a mysterious trunk. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Virupaksha is set in a village plagued by mysterious deaths linked to black magic uncovering the supernatural mystery. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara, a Kannada film portraying the ritual dance tradition Bhoota Kola, following a man rejecting his calling amidst supernatural conflicts. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
U Turn is a Kannada thriller about a reporter investigating a series of accidents at a flyover, leading to a supernatural mystery. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Call Me Bae, Chakda Express and other upcoming releases on OTT that you can't miss
Find Out More