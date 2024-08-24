Before IC 814: Kandahar Hijack on Netflix, Best of Vijay Varma to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 24, 2024
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is releasing on Netflix on August 29. Vijay Varma plays a pilot in this thriller drama about hijack of an Indian plane by Pakistani militants in 1999.
Recently, he delivered a phenomenal performance as Shatrughan Tyagi in Mirzapur 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
Kaalkoot on JioCinema sees Vijay Varma as a police officer. It is a thrilling web series about him solving an acid attack case.
In Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video, Vijay Varma is a serial killer. He delivers a nuanced performance portraying a character with many layers.
In Jaane Jaan, Vijay Varma played a relentless cop investigating a twisted case. It is on Netflix.
Darlings on Netflix had Vijay Varma playing an abusive husband.
Murder Mubarak has Vijay Varma as Akash Dogra. The film on Netflix is about the lives of elites and murder.
In A Suitable Boy, Vijay Varma played Rasheed. He had small but a significant role to play.
In Lust Stories 2, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's chemistry is just uff. Watch it on Netflix.
Gully Boy would have been incomplete with Moeen Arif played by Vijay Varma. He is Ranveer aka Murad's friend. The film is on Prime Video.
