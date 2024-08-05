Before IC 814, watch these Top 8 films on hijack on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 05, 2024
Despite being based around a train hijacking, The Burning Train (1980) has high-stakes drama and rescue efforts like to those found in hijacking movies.
In the suspenseful thriller Zameen (2003), terrorists take over an Indian aircraft, and a group of commandos is sent in to rescue the passengers.
In the romantic action movie Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa (2002), the protagonist battles terrorists to save his significant other and other passengers from a hijacked aircraft.
In the suspenseful 2008 film Hijack, a ground maintenance engineer fights terrorists to save his daughter and other passengers aboard a hijacked plane.
The 2016 film Neerja is a biographical movie about Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who gave her life to save passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 during its hijacking.
In the spy thriller Bell Bottom (2021), a RAW agent goes undercover to save hostages from a hijacked aircraft in the 1980s.
Based on a factual account of the greatest Indian evacuation from Kuwait during the Gulf War, Airlift (2016) honors valiant efforts undertaken in extremely difficult circumstances.
While essentially a romantic action thriller, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha (2022) features frantic rescue missions that evoke the excitement of a hijacking scenario.
