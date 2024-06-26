Before Indian 2, Best of Indian patriotic movies to stream on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
The trailer of Indian 2 was recently released, it is a sequel to the 1996 action movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie will star Kamal Haasan once again in the key role and from the status we can already expect it to related to patriotism.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uri: The Surgical Strike follows the Indian Army's covert mission to retaliate against a terrorist attack by conducting a daring surgical strike across the border. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Ghazi Attack revolves around an underwater war between a Pakistani and an Indian submarine both fighting for their country. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Swades, an NRI scientist returns to India and becomes inspired to drive social and economic development in rural areas. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is the story of Rani Lakshmi Bai, a key figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. On Priem Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Legend of Bhagat Singh focuses on Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary activities in India's struggle for independence. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah is based on the true story of Captain Vikram Batra, revolving around his bravery and heroism during the Kargil War 1999. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar is the story of Sikh driver who falls in love with a Muslim lady amid the India-Pakistan partitions. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kesari captures the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi fought between 21 Sikhs and 10,000 Afghans. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Arjun Kapoor Birthday: 8 most diverse roles played by the actor
Find Out More