Before Indian 2, watch these Top 8 action thrillers on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2024

Aiyaary: His mentor has to stop a rogue military intelligence officer from disclosing national secrets.

Baaghi: A martial artist sets out on a journey to save his lover who has been abducted by a threatening gang.

Raid: To expose widespread corruption, a gutsy income tax officer conducts a daring raid on the residence of a powerful politician.

Commando: An ex-commando breaks free from captivity and defeats his adversaries using his superior fighting abilities.

Mardaani: A fearless police officer confronts a child trafficking organization, risking all to bring the offenders to account.

Kahaani: A pregnant woman becomes caught up in a web of lies while searching Kolkata for her husband, who has vanished.

Baby: An elite group of intelligence officials is conducting a covert mission to stop a significant terrorist strike in India.

War: An Indian soldier, having gone rogue, needs to find and destroy his former mentor.

