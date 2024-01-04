Before Indian Police Force, best of cop action movies, web series to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play a cop have in action packed Indian Police Force.
But before you watch this Rohit Shetty actioner, here are others that you should stream on OTT.
The Singham series is a high-voltage action film starring Ajay Devgn. Singham again will be the next movie in the series. On Prime Video.
The iconic role of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg with his unconventional methods is famous among the fans. On Prime Video.
Simmba was the spin-off from Singham featuring Ranveer Singh as a corrupt cop who transforms into a righteous officer. On Zee5.
Mardaani portrays Rani Mukerji as a tough and determined female cop dealing with human trafficking. On Prime Video.
Force features John Abraham as a dutiful police officer tackling a drug mafia in the action movie. On Netflix.
Sacred Games follows a troubled Mumbai police officer played by Saif Ali Khan in a cat-and-mouse game with a crime lord. On Netflix.
Breathe: Into the Shadows is an Amazon Prime Original featuring a cop's race against time to save his kidnapped daughter. On Prime Video.
Delhi Crime is based on the real-life investigation of the Nirbhaya case, this series explores the efforts of Delhi Police to solve the brutal crime. On Netflix.
Special OPS is a Hotstar Specials series following an intelligence officer's pursuit of a terrorist mastermind. On Disney+ Hotstar.
