Before Indian Police Force, Top 10 dumdaar action web series to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
Indian Police Force is slated to release on January 19, 2024. Before this Sidharth Malhotra cop drama takes over, here's a look at best action web series on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya on Disney+Hotstar makes for a great watch as it has Sushmita Sen being a lady gangster. She also pulls off some heavy action sequences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Sacred Games on Netflix, we see Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan investigating a twisted case of criminal Ganesh Gaitonde.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Naidu on Netflix is an action crime web series featuring Rana Daggubati and Daggubati Venkatesh. It has lots of thrill and tons of action.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video has Manoj Bajpayee playing a middle class man who is actually a world class spy. It has action, drama, thrill and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops on Disney+Hotstar is an espionage thriller. Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker and more play the lead. It is about a RAW agent finding a terrorist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is raw and gritty action drama set in post-Independence era.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video has enough action and thrill. The mafias of Mirzapur in the series are quite violent, we must say.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inspector Avinash on JioCinema has Randeep Hooda in uniform. He is a no nonsense super cop who is tasked to eradicate crime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bard of Blood on Netflix has Emraan Hashmi playing the lead. The story revolves around a RAW agent and his mission in Balochistan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz is about a gangster named Shiv Prakash Shukla. Based on true events, the web series is on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the parts of Apharan 2 received a thumbs up from the audience. The story revolves around inspector Rudra and is on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Freelancer is an action thriller on Disney+Hotstar. It is based on a book called 'A Ticket To Syria'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies you didn't know are adapted from Hollywood
Find Out More