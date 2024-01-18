Before Indian Police Force, Top 10 thrilling cop dramas to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
Indian Police Force is an upcoming cop movie featuring Sidharth Malhotra and his journey to catch a terrorist named Zarar.
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter follows a righteous police officer who is behind a merciless criminal in this cat and mouse chase. On Netflix.
Muzaffarnagar is divided into two parts and led by two different groups, will SSP Naveen Sikhera be able to make a change. Watch Bhaukaal on MX Player.
The Family Man follows an undercover cop as he tries to juggle both his job and his family at the same time. On Prime Video.
Police Officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav strives to catch the criminals behind a terrorist attack while dealing with PTSD. Watch Batla House on Prime Video.
Shootout at Lokhandwala is based on real life events of the Lokhandwala shootout between gangsters and Mumbai Police. On JioCinema.
Mardaani follows the story of Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy investigating a Child trafficking cartel. On Prime Video.
Raat Akeli Hai follows a cop investigation of the murder of a newly-wed couple. On Netflix.
Class of '83 follows an idealistic police officer who gets demoted to a dean and takes up the opportunity in a perfect way. On Netflix.
A suspended police officer steps in to catch a serial killer who brutally kills pavement dwellers in their sleep. Watch The Stoneman Murders on Prime Video.
