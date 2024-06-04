Before Inside Out 2, watch Top 8 emotional films on OTT today
The Lion King tells the story of Simba, a young lion prince who goes through exile and loss before coming back to take his proper position in the circle of life.
Finding Nemo explores themes of parental love and tenacity as clownfish Marlin sets out on a treacherous oceanic voyage to locate his son, who has gone lost.
In the universe of Toy Story, where toys have their own secret lives, Woody and Buzz, two toys who come to life, navigate their friendship and adventures.
Eternal Sunshine of the spotless mind is a beautiful film to watch and cry your heart out with your partners.
Based on a true story, The Pursuit of Happiness chronicles Chris Gardner's battles with homelessness as he raises his young kid and aspires to a better life.
Coco: Miguel, a little child, travels through the Land of the Dead in pursuit of his musical goals.
Up: A young child and an old widower set out on a quest to realize a cherished desire, bringing love, loss, and friendship to the forefront.
Based on John Green's novel, The Fault in Our Stars follows the story of two teenage cancer patients as they fall in love and work through their relationship while dealing with their conditions.
