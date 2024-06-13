Before Ishq Vishq, watch Top 8 rom coms on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 13, 2024
Jab We Met: A train ride changes a passionate girl and a businessman’s life forever.
Dream Girl: Hilarious mishaps result from a man's female vocal prowess.
Bala: A balding young man hilariously explores issues of self-worth and love.
Hasee Toh Phasee: A peculiar scientist and a coordinator of events fall in love.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: The amorous adventures of a Delhi youngster with his future spouse.
Pati Patni Aur Woh: A married man's infatuation leads to hilarious mayhem.
Luka Chuppi: Funny issues arise when people live together prior to marriage.
Bareilly Ki Barfi: An unexpected love story stems from a girl's quest for an author.
