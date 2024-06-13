Before Ishq Vishq, watch Top 8 rom coms on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

Jab We Met: A train ride changes a passionate girl and a businessman’s life forever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream Girl: Hilarious mishaps result from a man's female vocal prowess.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bala: A balding young man hilariously explores issues of self-worth and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hasee Toh Phasee: A peculiar scientist and a coordinator of events fall in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: The amorous adventures of a Delhi youngster with his future spouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pati Patni Aur Woh: A married man's infatuation leads to hilarious mayhem.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luka Chuppi: Funny issues arise when people live together prior to marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bareilly Ki Barfi: An unexpected love story stems from a girl's quest for an author.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 incredible Hindi slice-of-life films to watch online

 

 Find Out More