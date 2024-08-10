Before 'It Ends with Us', watch Top 8 Hollywood romance on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2024

La La Land: A romantic musical about dreams and love, set in Los Angeles.

Based on Nicholas Sparks' classic novel, The Notebook is a timeless love story.

The classic love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy is Pride and Prejudice.

A Star Is Born is the narrative of a budding talent and a fading star in love.

Before Sunrise: During a single night in Vienna, two complete strangers form a strong bond.

Secret love letters set off a teenage relationship in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."

Me Before You is a heartfelt love story about a nurse and her patient.

500 Days of Summer is a heartbreaking and bittersweet story about love.

