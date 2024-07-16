Before Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh, best spy films to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 16, 2024
Raazi: Through duplicity and betrayal, an Indian spy weds into a Pakistani family.
Baby: In a high-stakes duty, an elite team of Indian spies finds and foils terrorist plots.
War: There are surprising turns and intense action as an officer pursues his rebellious mentor. Its a must watch film.
Phantom: A disavowed agent travels the world in an effort to prosecute terrorists.
In the suspenseful undercover operation Ek Tha Tiger, an Indian spy develops feelings for a Pakistani girl who is alsp a spy.
Madras Cafe: A political assassination inquiry by an intelligence officer uncovers complex plots.
Romeo Akbar Walter: In Pakistan, a regular guy gets chosen for a dangerous undercover operation.
Agent Vinod: On an assignment that takes him all across the world, a spy discovers a deadly plot full of twists and turns.
