Before Jigra, Top 8 films about sibling bonding to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 09, 2024
Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina is going to release on October 11 in theatres.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a sister taking extreme measures to free her brother from jail.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarbjit is on similar lines. It is based on true story of a sister fights hard to get her brother freed after he gets arrested by Pakistani cops. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dhadakne Do is all about sibling bonding and family ties. Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh play sister-brother duo. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Josh is on SonyLIV. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai play siblings in this one. Her character falls in love with a brother of his rival gang's leader.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is about a younger brother devising a plan to reunite elder brother with parents. Shah Rukh Khan-Hrithik Roshan play brothers. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kapoor & Sons is about strained relationship between two brothers played by Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Brother…Nikhil is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a sister who stands strong when brother gest diagnosed with HIV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fiza on Amazon Prime Video has Karisma Kapoor hunting for her brother played by Hrithik Roshan who disappeared during 1993 Bombay riots.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Saath - Saath Hain on Netflix is all about brothers bonding in a big-fat joint family. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 films of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar to watch now
Find Out More