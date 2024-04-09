Before Joker 2, Top 9 psychological thrillers to stream on Netflix
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Joker 2 or Joker: Folie à Deux is an upcoming movie that will be the sequel to the original Joker.
The movie will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise the role of Joker while Lady Gaga will play the role of Harley Quinn.
The Strays features Ashley Madekwe as a woman whose past catches up with her in unsettling ways.
The Good Nurse stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in a dark thriller based on true events.
The Platform is a social commentary through a terrifying thriller about a vertical prison with a food-sharing system.
Hypnotic features Kate Siegel as a woman facing dangerous consequences during hypnotherapy sessions.
The Devil All The Time stars Tom Holland as he buckles up to face off against corruption in a sinister town.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a psychological thriller about a woman questioning her relationship during a trip to meet her boyfriend's parents.
The Woman in the Window follows an agoraphobic woman who witnesses a crime but struggles to convince others of what she saw.
Cam is an unsettling movie about a webcam whose life gets taken over by her doppelganger.
1922 follows the life of a farmer going through a financial crisis and conspires to kill his wife with the help of his son for financial gain.
