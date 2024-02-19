Before Kaagaz 2, Top 10 thought-provoking movies to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Kaagaz 2 follows the struggles of a common man whose right to life gets infringed upon due to protests and rallies.
Liar's Dice is a neo-noir thriller delving into the depths of deception and its consequences. On Prime Video.
Haraamkhor is a controversial drama that sparks discussions about forbidden love and societal taboos. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a dark comedy exploring pain, empathy, and the search for meaning in life. On Netflix.
Ankhon Dekhi is the story of a man with perfect vision who decides to only believe what he sees raising questions about perception. On JioCinema.
Stanley Ka Dabba heartwarming story about a young boy's friendship with an elderly man, showcasing the importance of kindness. On YouTube.
Ship of Theseus is a philosophical exploration of life and identity through the lens of organ transplants. On YouTube.
Peepli Live is a satirical comedy critiquing the portrayal of poverty in media through a reality TV show. On Netflix.
Udaan is a coming-of-age story about a rebellious teenager who challenges viewers to question societal expectations. On Netflix.
