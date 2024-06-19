Before Kalki 2898 AD, Best of Indian action-fantasy movies on Netflix and other OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 19, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD is all set for a grand release next week on 27th June, 2024.
The movie is said to be based around Indian Vishnu God who comes to protect Earth from the evil forces.
Ra.One is a dystopian action fantasy where a video game character comes to life and a father and son team up to defeat the villain. On Jio Cinema.
Magadheera is a reincarnation story of a warrior from ancient times, reborn in the present day to fulfill his destiny and reunite with his love. On Prime Video.
Hanu Man is an action fantasy movie following a man with the powers of Lord Hanuman trying to save a fantasy land. On Hotstar.
Eega is a unique fantasy where a man is reincarnated as a housefly and seeks revenge on his murderer. On Netflix.
Puli, a fantasy adventure about a warrior who sets out on a quest to rescue his queen and overthrow an evil sorceress. On Prime Video.
Paheli, a whimsical fantasy where a ghost falls in love with a newlywed bride and takes on the form of her husband. On Netflix.
Kochadaiiyaan is an animated action fantasy featuring Rajinikanth, where the story revolves around battles and betrayal. On Jio Cinema.
The Robot series is set in a fantasy dystopian future where a humanoid robot becomes self-aware leading to conflicts. On Prime Video.
