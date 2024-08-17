Before Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix and Prime Video, watch these movies set in dystopian future on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 17, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD that created a storm at the box office is coming to OTT. Set in post-apocalyptic world, the film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and more.
The Hindi version of the film is going to stream on Netflix from August 22.
The Telugu version of the blockbuster film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Before Kalki, Tom Cruise' film Oblivion set in post-apocalyptic world on Netflix is a must watch.
X-Men: Days of Future Past is on Disney+Hotstar. The film directed by Bryan Singer is a mind twister set in dystopian future.
Interstellar is a sci-fi adventure thriller about a group of astronauts trying to save the Earth from catastrophic occurrences in future. Watch on Netflix.
Atlas is a recent release on Netflix. The film starring Jennifer Lopez is a dystopian drama in which humanity is on the verge of extinction.
Blade Runner 2049 is on Netflix. It is about a blade runner tracking the other who has been missing over 30 years.
The Book of Eli is on Amazon Prime Video. It is again set in post-apocalyptic world.
Tomorrowland is about two people exploring the untouched territory in time and space. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
