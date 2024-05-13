Before Kalvan on OTT, best Tamil adrenaline-filled thrillers on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2024

Kalvan is Tamil thriller following the story of a thief who is seeking the job of an anti-poacher.

Leo is a captivating crime thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, promising suspense and action. On Netflix.

Vikram, an epic action-thriller experience with a gripping story, action sequences, and a stellar cast including Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi on Hotstar.

Maanaadu is a mind-bending action-thriller exploring controlling the past to change the future. On Sony LIV.

Ponmagal Vandhal is an empowering action-drama that tackles a sensitive social issue. On Prime Video.

Vada Chennai is praised for its revolutionary storytelling, this action-crime film is a collaboration between director Vetrimaaran and actor Dhanush. On Hotstar.

Thadam is a suspenseful action-crime movie with a gripping storyline with strong performances from the cast. On Prime Video.

Kolamavu Kokila plays a young woman who gets entangled with a drug mafia to save her mother in this crime-mystery film. On Zee5.

Vikram Vedha is a crime-thriller is a roller coaster ride exploring the dynamic between a police officer and a smuggler-murderer. On Hotstar.

