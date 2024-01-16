Before Karmma Calling, revenge web series to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya has three seasons. It is a thrilling watch. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Ek Thi Begum on MX Player. Anuja Sathe stars in this one. It's a must-watch. 

Guns & Gulaab starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and others is all set to have a season 2. Watch first on Netflix. 

Mai stars Sakshi Tanwar in the lead who goes to shocking lengths to learn the truth about her daughter's death. Watch it on Netflix.  

Mirzapur is one of the best revenge web series. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Out of Love is based on Doctor Foster and stars Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

ZEE5 web series Poison stars Arbaaz Khan, Tanuj Virwani and more. It is Ranveer who is framed for a crime he did not commit. He then sets out for revenge. 

Rangbaaz stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saqib Saleem and Akanksha Singh to name a few. Check it out on ZEE5. It chronicles the life of the most-wanted criminal in Rajasthan. 

The Casino stars Mandana Karimi, Karanvir Bohra, Pooja Banerjee, Gungun Uprari and more celebs. Check it out on ZEE5.  

Pratik Gandhi and Sakshi Benipuri starrer The Great Indian Murder is on Disney Plus Hotstar.   

Karmma Calling starring Raveena Tandon is arriving on Disney Plus Hotstar from 26th January 2024. 

