Before Karmma Calling, revenge web series to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya has three seasons. It is a thrilling watch. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Thi Begum on MX Player. Anuja Sathe stars in this one. It's a must-watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guns & Gulaab starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and others is all set to have a season 2. Watch first on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mai stars Sakshi Tanwar in the lead who goes to shocking lengths to learn the truth about her daughter's death. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur is one of the best revenge web series. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Out of Love is based on Doctor Foster and stars Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
ZEE5 web series Poison stars Arbaaz Khan, Tanuj Virwani and more. It is Ranveer who is framed for a crime he did not commit. He then sets out for revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saqib Saleem and Akanksha Singh to name a few. Check it out on ZEE5. It chronicles the life of the most-wanted criminal in Rajasthan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Casino stars Mandana Karimi, Karanvir Bohra, Pooja Banerjee, Gungun Uprari and more celebs. Check it out on ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pratik Gandhi and Sakshi Benipuri starrer The Great Indian Murder is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karmma Calling starring Raveena Tandon is arriving on Disney Plus Hotstar from 26th January 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 murder mysteries that will keep you hooked on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More