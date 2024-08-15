Before Khel Khel Mein, watch these Akshay Kumar comedy films on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 15, 2024
Akshay Kumar is returning to comedy with Khel Khel Mein. The movie releases on August 15.
Akshay excels when it comes to comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa serves as proof. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Welcome on Prime Video is a laugh riot. Akshay as Rajiv dealing with Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty is too good.
Hera Pheri is on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the best comedy films ever made in Bollywood.
Akhshay Kumar is the soul of comedy franchise Housefull. Watch it on Prime Video.
Comedy comes naturally to Akshay Kumar. In Good Newwz, he is just flawless. Watch it on Prime Video.
Garam Masala is on Disney+Hotstar. John Abraham and Akshay Kumar will leave you laughing hard as they make attempts to woo women.
Main Khiladi Tu Anari is on Prime Video. It is an action comedy drama with Akshay pulling off some hilarious punchlines.
Akshay Kumar as a man who always runs away from responsibilities is just hilarious in Singh Is Bliing. Watch it on YouTube.
Akshay Kumar joined hands with Salman Khan for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and they both served massive laughter dose with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Watch on Prime Video.
