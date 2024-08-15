Before Khel Khel Mein, watch these Akshay Kumar comedy films on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2024

Akshay Kumar is returning to comedy with Khel Khel Mein. The movie releases on August 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay excels when it comes to comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa serves as proof. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome on Prime Video is a laugh riot. Akshay as Rajiv dealing with Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty is too good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri is on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the best comedy films ever made in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akhshay Kumar is the soul of comedy franchise Housefull. Watch it on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Comedy comes naturally to Akshay Kumar. In Good Newwz, he is just flawless. Watch it on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Garam Masala is on Disney+Hotstar. John Abraham and Akshay Kumar will leave you laughing hard as they make attempts to woo women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Khiladi Tu Anari is on Prime Video. It is an action comedy drama with Akshay pulling off some hilarious punchlines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar as a man who always runs away from responsibilities is just hilarious in Singh Is Bliing. Watch it on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar joined hands with Salman Khan for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and they both served massive laughter dose with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Stree 2, watch these best of Rajkummar Rao movies on OTT

 

 Find Out More