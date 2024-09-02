Before Kill, watch these Top 8 most violent movies on OTT that will prep you for India's most violent film
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 02, 2024
Kill has been promoted as India's most violent film and it is! The film is going to premiere of Disney+Hotstar on September 6.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before Kill, Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal proved to be violent and how. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur on Zee5 starring Varun Dhawan is quite intense and has violent scenes that will leave you shocked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma's movie NH10 is not for fainthearted. The bloodshed is brutal. Watch it on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is also among the most violent and gory films made by Indian cinema that leaves an impact. Watch Hindi version on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asuran on Amazon Prime Video has Dhanush in his most fierce avatar. Fights, drama and violence is not for all.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaithi on Aha too has enough violence to leave you stumped.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Among the Hollywood films, Kill Bill has graphic visuals of violence that will make you flinch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Saw the Devil is a South Korean Action thriller on Prime Video. It is about a secret service agent seeking revenge after his pregnant partner is murdered.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Northman is on Zee5. It is a historical drama on Zee5 that is full of violence and gore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Call Me Bae, Top 9 Hindi comedy web series to watch on OTT that will tickle your funny bone
Find Out More