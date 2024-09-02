Before Kill, watch these Top 8 most violent movies on OTT that will prep you for India's most violent film

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2024

Kill has been promoted as India's most violent film and it is! The film is going to premiere of Disney+Hotstar on September 6.

Before Kill, Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal proved to be violent and how. It is on Netflix.

Badlapur on Zee5 starring Varun Dhawan is quite intense and has violent scenes that will leave you shocked.

Anushka Sharma's movie NH10 is not for fainthearted. The bloodshed is brutal. Watch it on JioCinema.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is also among the most violent and gory films made by Indian cinema that leaves an impact. Watch Hindi version on Netflix.

Asuran on Amazon Prime Video has Dhanush in his most fierce avatar. Fights, drama and violence is not for all.

Kaithi on Aha too has enough violence to leave you stumped.

Among the Hollywood films, Kill Bill has graphic visuals of violence that will make you flinch.

I Saw the Devil is a South Korean Action thriller on Prime Video. It is about a secret service agent seeking revenge after his pregnant partner is murdered.

The Northman is on Zee5. It is a historical drama on Zee5 that is full of violence and gore.

