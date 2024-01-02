Before Killer Soup, best of Manoj Bajpayee performances to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Killer Soup is all set for a grand release on January 11 on Netflix featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.
The thriller drama series will be the first time we will see Manoj Bajpayee in a double role.
The series is highly anticipated by Bajpayee fans, as you await Killer Soup check out these Manoj Bajpayee starrers.
Gulmohar is a family drama movie released last year where he played a key role alongside Sharmila Tagore. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai saw Bajpayee take up the role of a lawyer who stands up for a girl against the affluent people of the country. On Zee5.
Aligarh is a thoughtful movie directed by Hansal Mehta about a professor whose sexual orientation comes in front of the country following a sting operation. On JioCinema.
Aiyaary is a movie of a mentor and his student who goes rogue while the mentor tries to catch him. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Bajpayee plays the role of a retired police officer who is forced to take a stance against politics in the movie Bhonsle. On Sony LIV.
Gali Guleiyan is a psychological thriller movie following the story of a shopkeeper trapped within his own mind. On Prime Video.
He was also a part of a Political multi-starrer, Raajneeti alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, and others.
Bajpayee plays the role of a police officer in ‘Dial 100’ trying to save the life of a woman who has a hidden plan. On Zee5.
