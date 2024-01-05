Before Killer Soup, top 10 web series, films featuring Konkona Sen Sharma that prove she is among the finest

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024

Before Killer Soup releases on January 11 on Netflix, watch these Konkona Sen Sharma films and web series to witness her prolific acting chops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Konkona Sen Sharma played Aisha Banerjee in Wake Up Sid. She played a strong and aspiring writer who lives her dream. The movie is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar on Disney+Hotstar. has Konkona Sen playing Nutan Tondon, the mother of the girl who is killed. The movie is based on Aarushi Talwar murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Konkona Sen Sharma plays Dr Chitra Das in Amazon Prime Video web series Mumbai Diaries. It is a medical drama that got everyone hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

15 Park Avenue has Konkona Sen Sharma playing a schizophrenic girl named Meethi. She is trying to find her imaginary family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Konkona Sen's performance in Ajeeb Daastaans is among the best. She features in Geeli Puchi on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Konkona Sen Sharma managed to stand out from all in critically acclaimed film Life in a... Metro. The movie is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Page 3 movie is on Amazon Prime Video. Konkona Sen Sharma plays the role of a journalist who observes the superficial lives of celebs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Omkara on JioCinema has Konkona Sen Sharma playing a small but a very pivotal role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Konkona Sen Sharma plays Shireen Aslam in the controversial film Lipstick Under My Burkha. The story is about four women trying to break free from the societal norms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr & Mrs Iyer is on YouTube. The story revolves around a Hindu woman saving the life of a Muslim boy amidst riot. It is on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT with family

 

 Find Out More