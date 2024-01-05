Before Killer Soup, top 10 web series, films featuring Konkona Sen Sharma that prove she is among the finest
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
Before Killer Soup releases on January 11 on Netflix, watch these Konkona Sen Sharma films and web series to witness her prolific acting chops.
Konkona Sen Sharma played Aisha Banerjee in Wake Up Sid. She played a strong and aspiring writer who lives her dream. The movie is on Netflix.
Talvar on Disney+Hotstar. has Konkona Sen playing Nutan Tondon, the mother of the girl who is killed. The movie is based on Aarushi Talwar murder case.
Konkona Sen Sharma plays Dr Chitra Das in Amazon Prime Video web series Mumbai Diaries. It is a medical drama that got everyone hooked.
15 Park Avenue has Konkona Sen Sharma playing a schizophrenic girl named Meethi. She is trying to find her imaginary family.
Konkona Sen's performance in Ajeeb Daastaans is among the best. She features in Geeli Puchi on Netflix.
Konkona Sen Sharma managed to stand out from all in critically acclaimed film Life in a... Metro. The movie is on Netflix.
Page 3 movie is on Amazon Prime Video. Konkona Sen Sharma plays the role of a journalist who observes the superficial lives of celebs.
Omkara on JioCinema has Konkona Sen Sharma playing a small but a very pivotal role.
Konkona Sen Sharma plays Shireen Aslam in the controversial film Lipstick Under My Burkha. The story is about four women trying to break free from the societal norms.
Mr & Mrs Iyer is on YouTube. The story revolves around a Hindu woman saving the life of a Muslim boy amidst riot. It is on YouTube.
