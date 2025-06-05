Head Over Heels to Mercy for None and Squid Game 3: Top 11 K-dramas to check out in June 2025
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 05, 2025
Squid Game 3 follows Gi Hun who is reluctant to find an end to the game.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mercy for None follows a former gangster who re-joins the underworld to take revenge for his brother’s death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Head Over Heels centers around a high school student who leads a double life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Movie is a love story of a struggling film director and an aspiring actress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The First Night with the Duke follows a college student whose soul is transported into a minor character in a romance novel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I am a Running Mate follows a student who is badly trolled after an unfortunate incident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ball Boy Tactics follows a campus romance between a former national gymnast and a basketball rookie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun revolves around Baek Seol Hee, who seeks revenge against a powerful conglomerate family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Road to Surgeon follows two individuals who want to track down a disappeared resident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salon de Holmes follows a group of people who unite to take down the troublemakers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hunter With a Scalpel revolves around the story of Seo Se Hyun, a brilliant but troubled forensic pathologist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Flare to Floral: Must-Have Midi Dresses for Effortless Style
Find Out More