Head Over Heels to Mercy for None and Squid Game 3: Top 11 K-dramas to check out in June 2025

Squid Game 3 follows Gi Hun who is reluctant to find an end to the game.

Mercy for None follows a former gangster who re-joins the underworld to take revenge for his brother’s death.

Head Over Heels centers around a high school student who leads a double life.

Our Movie is a love story of a struggling film director and an aspiring actress.

The First Night with the Duke follows a college student whose soul is transported into a minor character in a romance novel.

I am a Running Mate follows a student who is badly trolled after an unfortunate incident.

Ball Boy Tactics follows a campus romance between a former national gymnast and a basketball rookie.

The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun revolves around Baek Seol Hee, who seeks revenge against a powerful conglomerate family.

Road to Surgeon follows two individuals who want to track down a disappeared resident.

Salon de Holmes follows a group of people who unite to take down the troublemakers.

Hunter With a Scalpel revolves around the story of Seo Se Hyun, a brilliant but troubled forensic pathologist.

