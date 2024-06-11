Before Kota Factory 3, 10 highest-rated IMDb web series to watch

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

The trailer of the third season of Kota factory was recently released, before its releases, we take a look at some of the highest rated Hindi web series.

Kota Factory on Netflix is a realistic portrayal of the lives of students preparing for the IIT entrance exams with a 9 IMDb rating.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story on Sony Liv is based on 1992 Indian stock market scam with IMDb rating of 9.2.

Sacred Games on Netflix follows a troubled cop and a powerful gangster in Mumbai with a rating of 8.5

Mirzapur on Prime Video follows the power struggles in the lawless city of Mirzapur also with a rating of 8.5.

Delhi Crime on Netflix is based on the events of 2012 Delhi gang rape case and the investigation that followed. Witha rating of 8.5.

Made in Heaven on Prime Video delves into the lives of two wedding planners in Delhi, the show has rating of 8.3.

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side on Jio Cinema is a psychological thriller following a former forensic catching a serial killer, with 8.4 rating.

Gullak on Sony Liv is a heartwarming slice-of-life series that follows the Mishra family’s everyday experiences, with 9 IMDb rating.

Special Ops on Hotstar follows Himmat Singh on a quest ot end the 19 year old manhunt. With 8.6 IMDb rating.

