Before Laapataa Ladies, Top 10 comedy-drama movies on Hotstar, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Laapataa Ladies is an upcoming comedy-drama movie directed by Kira Rao, following two lost young brides.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety tests the friendship between two friends when Titu decides to marry Sweety. On Prime Video.
Chaos ensues as people compete for stolen treasure after a plane crash in the movie Total Dhamaal, on Hotstar.
Heyy Babyy revolves around three womanizers who find a baby on their doorstep, leading to confusion. On Prime Video.
Bachchan Pandey is about a director researching a gangster's life who gets into comical situations. On Prime Video.
Hum Do Hamare Do is an old classic movie about a man who hires a fake couple as parents. On Hotstar.
Mansukh aims to prove himself and assist his sister in marriage despite his father's doubts in Khiladi 786. On Zee5.
Main Tera Hero is a love triangle movie that makes up for fun watch with comical scenarios. On Zee5.
Hindi Medium features Irrfan Khan in the lead role with the plot revolving around a couple trying to get their daughter into a prestigious school. On Prime Video.
