Before Laapataa Ladies watch Top 10 best comedies on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024

The story of two young brides who were lost from the same train is told in Laapataa Ladies. Reportedly, it will be released on OTT in March.

In the humorous adventure comedy Total Dhamaal, a gang of oddball characters go on a crazy treasure quest that is full of humor.

In the comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a devoted buddy tries to foil the schemes of his best friend's cunning fiancée as it explores the nuances of friendship and love.

Heyy Babyy: When an unexpected baby shows up on their doorstep, the lives of three carefree bachelors are completely flipped upside down.

Bachchan Pandey: When a rough criminal meets a small-town hero, his intentions take a turn for the worse.

In the quirky family comedy Hum Do Hamare Do, a couple plays the parents of two fictitious children, which results in sweet moments and humorous miscommunications.

Main Tera Hero: A romantic comedy that chronicles the misfortunes of a charming yet cunning young man as he makes his way through humorous circumstances and love triangles.

Humshakals: A slapstick comedy with three characters and misidentifications that result in a lot of amusing miscommunications and crazy scenarios.

Hindi Medium: A satirical comedy that follows a middle-class couple as they battle to protect their daughter's future by navigating India's complicated educational system.

The adventures of a small-time con artist are chronicled in the action-comedy Khiladi 786.

