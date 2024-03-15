Before Lahore 1947, Gadar 2 and other movies around father-son to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Karan Deol has joined Sunny Deol in Lahore, 1947. He is going to play a pivotal role. The father-son duo is going to have a face-off in the film.
The latest one is Animal. Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's dynamics as son and father made for the crux of the film. It is on Netflix.
Gadar 2 is on Zee5. Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol traveled all to Pakistan to save his son. The movie was a blockbuster hit.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is all about a father meeting his son after years and the duo making for a high-octane combination. It is on Netflix.
102 Not Out on Amazon Prime Video is a sweet story Dattatraya Vakhariya who lives life at fullest at 102. His son Babulal is 75 years old.
Sarkar on Amazon Prime Video is an interesting story of a father and son with the backdrop of politics and more.
Waqt: The Race Against Time is about a father taking some extreme steps to teach his son to be responsible. It is on Zee5.
Akele Hum Akele Tum on Amazon Prime Video is a family drama with Aamir Khan's character doing everything to make his son's life better.
OMG 2 is on Netflix. Pankaj Tripathi plays a father who fights with the society to side by his son after an embarrassing video goes viral from school.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is about a son going against the wishes of his strict father. Their emotional reunion is touching. It is on Netflix.
