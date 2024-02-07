Before Lal Salaam and Maidaan, Top 10 inspiring sports dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Feb 07, 2024
Lal Salaam is another upcoming sports drama movie of a cricketer who fights off discrimination with the help of his cricket talent, releasing on 9th February.
Sports drama is one of the favorite genres of the Indian audience with movies like Maidaan, Chakda ‘Xpress, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Chandu Champion, etc. releasing.
Chak De! India is a powerful tale of an ostracized hockey coach who leads a team of underdog women to national glory. On Prime Video.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is the legendary biopic of Milkha Singh, chronicling his journey from an orphaned childhood to Olympic glory. On Prime Video.
Mary Kom is another biographical film of India's boxing champion Mary Kom, showcasing her dedication and fight against gender bias. On Netflix.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is the journey of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni from small-town boy to World Cup captain. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Dangal is the inspiring story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. On Apple TV.
Paan Singh Tomar is the true story of an athlete forced into banditry due to injustice, showcasing his struggle for redemption. On Netflix.
Lagaan is an iconic film set during British rule, where villagers challenge the colonizers to a cricket match with their land at stake. On Netflix.
Sultan follows the story of a wrestler past his prime who attempts a comeback to prove himself and claim his lost love. On Prime Video.
