Before Lampan, best coming-of-age web series to watch online
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2024
Lampan is an upcoming web series of a young boy navigating childhood as he embarks on a quest to truly discover himself.
Lampan is a Marathi web series that you will be able to stream from 15th May on SonyLiv.
Kota Factory delves into the lives of IIT-JEE aspirants, highlighting the daily struggles and pressures they face in Kota. On Netflix.
Bandish Bandits, an Indian classical singer and a pop star embarks on a journey of self-discovery, exploring whether opposites can truly attract. On Prime Video.
Love Shots is a collection of six short films offering honest and amusing portrayals of love, depicting unconventional relationships. On Prime Video.
TVF Tripling, three siblings embark on a road trip together, leading to a journey of self-discovery, laughter, and rekindled relationships. On Zee5.
Ladies Room chronicles the adventures of two best friends in various restrooms, offering a humorous and unfiltered look at modern young women. On YouTube.
Permanent Roommates follows a couple navigating their transition from a long-distance relationship to marriage. On Prime Video.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan chronicles the love story of Manik and Nandini, filled with the ups and downs of a relationship. On Jio Cinema.
