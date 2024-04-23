Before Legend of Hanuman 4, Top 9 highest-rated movies and web series on Hotstar
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2024
As season 4 of Hanuman gets announced, we take a look at some of the highest-rated movies and web series on Hotstar alongside Hanuman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail follows the true story of IPS Manoj Sharma’s journey passing UPSC.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice is a legal drama exploring the complexities of the criminal justice system.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biopic on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's rise to fame.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Premalu is a romantic film following Sachin stuck between his two potential partners.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops is a thriller series following intelligence officers on anti-terrorist operations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sita Ramam is the love story of Sita and Ram through letters but his letters soon stop reaching her after he gets jailed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Super 30 is a biopic about mathematician Anand Kumar mentoring underprivileged students.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a comedy series centered around the quirky Sarabhai family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badhaai Ho, a comedy-drama about a middle-aged couple's unexpected pregnancy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Kalki 2898 AD, Top 10 Indian movies featuring over-the-top VFX
Find Out More