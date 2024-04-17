Before Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Top 9 movies about social media on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 17, 2024
LSD 2 is an upcoming movie focusing on the theme of love during the modern times of internet.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha uses hidden camera footage to tell three interconnected stories where social media plays a role. On Hotstar.
The Social Network is a biographical drama that chronicles the creation of Facebook and explores the impact of social media. On Netflix.
A father uses his daughter's laptop to search for clues when she disappears in Searching on Netflix.
The Social Dilemma is a documentary that dives into the negative impacts of social media on individuals and society. On Netflix.
Secret Superstar follows a young girl who uses social media anonymously to upload her songs and gain recognition. On YouTube.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age story of three friends navigating life alongside the addiction of social media. On Netflix.
Rajma Chawal follows a dad who attempts to reconnect with his young son through social media. On Netflix.
Her follows a lonely man who develops a romantic relationship with an advanced AI operating system. On Prime Video.
Lion is about a young man separated from his family in India as a child uses Google Earth to search for his home. On Prime Video.
