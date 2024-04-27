Before Madgaon Express on OTT, Top 9 modern comedy movies to stream now

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

Madgaon Express follows three friends on a road trip which goes off the rail after a sequence of terrible decisions.

Laapataa Ladies follows two newlyweds who get separated from their husbands after their weddings. On Netflix.

Khichdi 2 is a tale of Praful who takes up the role of a king to help the Parekh family on Zee5.

Fukrey 3 is the third installment in the Fukrey series continuing the adventures of the Fukrey as they try to take over Delhi on Prime Video.

The Great Indian Family on Prime Video follows Ved, a Hindu who goes through an identity crisis after realizing that he’s Muslim by birth.

OMG 2 follows the story of a father who takes on a school after an embarrassing video of his son gets leaked. On Netflix.

Dream Girl 2 revolves around Karam who turns into his girl alter ego to clear off his family’s debts. On Netflix.

Thank You for Coming is a comedy-drama following a girl’s attempt trying to find out about her mysterious lover. On Netflix.

Shiv Shastri Balboa is the story of Shiv Shastri who reinvents himself after a road trip through America. On Prime Video.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is a rom-com featuring the love story of a man a robot. On Prime Video.

