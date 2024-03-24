Before Madgaon Express on OTT, Top Bollywood movies that have friendship at the core
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 24, 2024
Madgaon Express talks about a Goa trip of three friends, Dodo Pratik and Aayush going haywire after they come across a bed full of cocaine.
The movie stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari and Divyendu Sharma in lead roles. Madgaon Express released on 22nd March 2024.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is on Netflix. It is about a trip of three friends to Spain. A road trip, a bachelors and friends!
Dil Chahta Hai is the OG Goa trip movie by Farhan Akhtar. It highlights various aspects of three growing adults as they navigate their lives after college. Watch it on Netflix.
3 Idiots is a heartwarming story about the education system, rat race and unexpected yet lifelong friendships. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a rom-com which also has friendship at its core. Watch it on Netflix.
Rang De Basanti is also about friendship alongside the revolutionaries who laid their lives for India. Watch it on Netflix.
Queen starring Kangana Ranaut showcases the amazing friendship between Rani and Vijayalakshmi. Watch it on Netflix.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is about friendship and love. Ranbir, Deepika, Kalki and Aditya starrer movie is must watch. Check it out on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Dostana is also on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. Priyanka, Abhishek and John starrer will tug at your heartstrings and also leave you ROFL.
Cocktail starring Deepika, Saif and Diana is just the perfect movie about true friendships. Watch this one on JioCinema or ZEE5.
We have Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which is about bromance and romance both. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
Last but not least, Chhichhore by Nitesh Tiwari. This movie is the last feature film by Sushant on the silver screen and it has a big message in it. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
