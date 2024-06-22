Before Maharaja on OTT, Top 10 South Indian revenge thrillers streaming online
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 22, 2024
Maharaja revolves around a barber seeking vengeance after his home gets burglarized and his laxmi gets taken away.
Asuran follows a farmer defending his family from a ruthless landlord and seeks vengeance for their suffering. On Prime Video.
Ghajini is the story of a man with short-term memory loss seeks revenge against the gangsters who murdered his lover. On Zee5.
Arjun Reddy, a surgeon spirals into self-destruction and seeks personal revenge after a devastating breakup. On Hotstar.
Thani Oruvan, a police officer targets a corrupt scientist-criminal mastermind for justice and revenge. On Sun NXT.
Sye follows a college rugby players unite to seek revenge against a local gangster who disrupts their lives. On Zee5.
Gharshana follows a police officer seeking personal vengeance against a dangerous gangster after losing colleagues during duty. On Prime Video.
Kaithi is the story of an ex-convict seeking revenge against those who wronged him while he was in prison. On Aha.
Anniyan, blurs line between revenge and murder when a violent man goes on a killing spree against those who wronged them. On Zee5.
Vikram follows the story of a cop seeking past revenge against a drug kingpin in a game of cat and mouse. On Hotstar.
